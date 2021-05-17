Reserve Rights (RSR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.05 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $866.84 million and $79.05 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

