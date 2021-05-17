Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 614,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,888,000 after buying an additional 462,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 332,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

