Rewardiqa (REW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,464.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $3.66 million and $66,464.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00114353 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.