Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €86.06 ($101.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.37. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.