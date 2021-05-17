Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Holdings Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 226,300 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications comprises 3.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 5.53% of Ribbon Communications worth $66,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

