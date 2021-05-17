Ritocoin (RITO) Reaches Market Cap of $379,816.08

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $379,816.08 and $728.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,593,441,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,379,229 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.