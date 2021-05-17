Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,337,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.