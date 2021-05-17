Robert W. Baird Upgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.72.

VTR opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

