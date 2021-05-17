Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $61.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,245,000.

RCKT stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $40.62. 3,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,064. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

