Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $315.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

