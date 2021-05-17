Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.74.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $315.95 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

