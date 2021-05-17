Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.55 Million

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post sales of $610.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $553.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rollins by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Rollins by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 1,197,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

