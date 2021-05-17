Roth Capital Cuts Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target to $8.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

