Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMCBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $29.90 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

