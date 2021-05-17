RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE RPM opened at $96.98 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in RPM International by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

