Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE RSI opened at $12.01 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 78.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 805,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 354,170 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

