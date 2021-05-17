S4FE Market Cap Hits $33.83 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. S4FE has a total market cap of $33.83 million and $762,885.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 153.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00084904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01231928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00115109 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe.

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

