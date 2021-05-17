SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $77,167.99 and approximately $269.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00031273 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003550 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

