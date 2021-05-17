Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Safehold were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

SAFE stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

