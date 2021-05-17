Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Purchases £19,500 in Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) insider Gareth J. Hoskin purchased 5,000 shares of Saga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Monday. Saga plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.80 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £559.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91.

About Saga

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

