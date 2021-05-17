SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

