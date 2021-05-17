salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

