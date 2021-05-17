Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

