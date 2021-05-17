Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 691.25 ($9.03).

LON SNN opened at GBX 731 ($9.55) on Friday. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 771.30 ($10.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 596.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

