SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $560.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.53 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,906. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

