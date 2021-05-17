Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.33. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

