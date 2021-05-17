Scotiabank Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of SNCAF stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $26.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

