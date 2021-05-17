Scotiabank Cuts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$38.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QBCRF. CIBC increased their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.14.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

