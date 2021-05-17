Scotiabank Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

