Scotiabank Raises Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$242.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.63.

CDNAF stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

