Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $25.76

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $25.00. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

