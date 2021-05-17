Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,633. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $164.40.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

