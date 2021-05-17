Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 9,787 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNEX opened at $69.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $24,858,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

