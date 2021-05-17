Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WBT opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 527.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.