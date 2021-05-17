SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Position Cut by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

