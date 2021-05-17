Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $138.04. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

