Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $61.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

