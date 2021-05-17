Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on SENS. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 11,649,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,186,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.