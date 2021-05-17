Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.87 on Monday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

