Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells $161,332.92 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $161,332.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,600.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24.

Shares of STTK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. 140,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,505. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $79,211,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

