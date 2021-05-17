Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 145,557 shares.The stock last traded at $26.79 and had previously closed at $26.16.

STTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,969.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,696.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

