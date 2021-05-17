Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,977. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.74. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$15.70.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,180.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

