Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 1,892,328 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after buying an additional 1,300,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.