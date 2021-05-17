Signaturefd LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 74.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

