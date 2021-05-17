Signaturefd LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

