Signaturefd LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $70.02 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.