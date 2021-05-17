Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

