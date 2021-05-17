Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

