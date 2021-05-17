Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

