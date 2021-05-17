Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

